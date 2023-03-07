SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $134.31 million and $517,159.41 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon V2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,851,496,711 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.