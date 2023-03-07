Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Salesforce stock opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 875.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

