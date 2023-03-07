Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Down 4.9%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 714,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,180,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

