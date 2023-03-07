Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 3,315 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 358 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,659.94.
EverCommerce Stock Down 1.6 %
EVCM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 168,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,009. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22.
A number of analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
