Secret (SIE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,500.98

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $2,500.98 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00204482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00094998 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00527302 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,124.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

