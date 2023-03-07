Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 20.3 %

OTCMKTS:SECYF traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

