Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SES. National Bank Financial cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,064. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.03. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.76.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

