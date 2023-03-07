Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

