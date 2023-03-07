Seiren Games Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and $14,796.65 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00424948 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.62 or 0.28723679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

