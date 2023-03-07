Short Interest in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Expands By 8.1%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 30,260,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 771,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,286. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,360. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 236.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.