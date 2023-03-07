Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rises By 6.8%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Aramark by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Aramark by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 3,524,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

