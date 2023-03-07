Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expands By 6.6%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.