Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Declines By 8.9%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.6 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYDGF stock remained flat at $155.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.84. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYDGF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.