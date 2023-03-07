Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Declines By 6.7%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 218,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,460. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 250.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,119.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

