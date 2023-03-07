Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Declines By 10.9%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAJ. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

