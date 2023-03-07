Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Decreases By 7.2%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 297,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,967,592.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $49,087.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,967,592.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $2,170,907. Insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Coastal Financial Company Profile

CCB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. 704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,196. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

