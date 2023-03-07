Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 13.8%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conifer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer comprises approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Conifer has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Conifer

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Conifer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

