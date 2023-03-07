Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Declines By 11.6%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Constellium Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 501,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Constellium has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Constellium by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Constellium by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

