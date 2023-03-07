Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Declines By 11.6%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
NYSE CSTM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 501,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Constellium has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Constellium by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Constellium by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
