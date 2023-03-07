Short Interest in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Grows By 5.1%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DICE shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.
Shares of DICE traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 590,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,202. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.71.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
