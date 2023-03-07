Short Interest in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Grows By 5.1%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DICE shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DICE traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 590,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,202. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

