Short Interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Declines By 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 9,450,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 9.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE DBD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,399. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $246.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.