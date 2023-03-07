Short Interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Declines By 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 9,450,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 9.0 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.