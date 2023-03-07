Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Drops By 11.0%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 898,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 148,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,793. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.
In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.
