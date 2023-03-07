Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Drops By 11.0%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 898,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 148,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,793. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

