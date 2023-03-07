Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Decreases By 10.4%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ebang International Price Performance

EBON stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 26,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,764. Ebang International has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ebang International by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ebang International by 98.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ebang International by 307.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 143,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Further Reading

