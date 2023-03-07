Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Increases By 7.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 146,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EHang by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EHang by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EH traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 555,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,486. EHang has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EHang Company Profile

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

