Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rises By 8.2%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ELDN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

