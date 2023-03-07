Short Interest in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Drops By 6.5%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,796,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 696,565 shares in the last quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Up 118.3 %

Shares of ENTFW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

