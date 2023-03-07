Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expands By 7.0%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
EZCORP Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 604,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $496.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of EZCORP
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZCORP (EZPW)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.