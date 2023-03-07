Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expands By 7.0%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 604,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $496.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

About EZCORP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Featured Stories

