Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Decreases By 10.3%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 19,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

BEN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 3,515,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

