Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Drops By 7.8%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Up 3.1 %

GENI stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.