Short Interest in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Declines By 8.9%

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GigCapital5 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GigCapital5 stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,369. GigCapital5 has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,607,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,495,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigCapital5

About GigCapital5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GigCapital5 by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in GigCapital5 by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the third quarter worth approximately $15,662,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in GigCapital5 by 10.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 216,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

