Short Interest in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Declines By 8.9%

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GigCapital5 Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of GigCapital5 stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,369. GigCapital5 has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,607,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,495,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigCapital5
About GigCapital5
GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.
Featured Articles
