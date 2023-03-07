Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Decreases By 9.9%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,460. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $644.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 185,042 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

