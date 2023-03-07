Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Drops By 6.4%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 111,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 205.27%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

