Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Declines By 10.3%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. 313,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.46. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

