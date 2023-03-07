Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declines By 11.6%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $82,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:LGI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. 51,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

