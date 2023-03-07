Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Decreases By 11.3%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock remained flat at $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 120,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

