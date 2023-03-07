Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rises By 6.6%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 68,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,928. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Further Reading

