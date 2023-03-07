SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael S. Gross Acquires 53,294 Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 188,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,198. The stock has a market cap of $857.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 455.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

