Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.29

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Smartgroup’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

Smartgroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Smartgroup

In other news, insider Timothy Looi 26,909 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

