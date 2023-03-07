Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

