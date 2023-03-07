Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 211000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Snipp Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.