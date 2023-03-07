Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $188.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.0 %

SNOW opened at $142.07 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Snowflake by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

