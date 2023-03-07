SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $1,989,234.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SouthState Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.86. 822,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SouthState

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SouthState by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $291,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.