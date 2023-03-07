Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Down 7%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 98,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 206,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

