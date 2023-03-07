Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,967 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 3.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,906 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

