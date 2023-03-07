Sprouts Farmers Market’s (SFM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

