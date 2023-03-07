Square Token Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Square Token has a market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $462,868.16 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $11.42 or 0.00051599 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 11.87618855 USD and is down -6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $513,758.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

