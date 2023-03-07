Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 36,579 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $1,411,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.21. 679,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

