Status Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $102.58 million and $4.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00038570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00220084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,247.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,295,293 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,951,295,292.724523 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02660338 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,427,635.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

