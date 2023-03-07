Stitch Fix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 5,594 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. 1,836,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $2,616,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 437,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

