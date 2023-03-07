StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $13.08 on Friday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.