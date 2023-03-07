StockNews.com Downgrades Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) to Sell

Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BATS XM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,453,585 shares.
